Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

