Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,401 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.4% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

