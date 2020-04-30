CX Institutional Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,274 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $169,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.