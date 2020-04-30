1ST Source Bank Sells 605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

