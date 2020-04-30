1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

