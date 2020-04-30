Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 809.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

AMAT opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

