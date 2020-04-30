1ST Source Bank Has $1.78 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.