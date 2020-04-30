CX Institutional Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,331.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.76.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

