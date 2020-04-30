Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.63.

CAT opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

