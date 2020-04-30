Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

