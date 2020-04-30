Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Raises Position in Comcast Co.
CX Institutional Raises Position in Comcast Co.
1ST Source Bank Sells 605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
1ST Source Bank Sells 605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Comcast Co.
1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Comcast Co.
Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc.
Cognios Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc.
1ST Source Bank Has $1.78 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
1ST Source Bank Has $1.78 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc.
1ST Source Bank Sells 318 Shares of Charles Schwab Co.
1ST Source Bank Sells 318 Shares of Charles Schwab Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report