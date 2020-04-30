Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,008 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $16,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

