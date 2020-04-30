Capstone Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,348 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 759,744 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,673 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.