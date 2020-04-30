Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 66,054 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,054 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

