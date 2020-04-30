1ST Source Bank Sells 902 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.76.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

