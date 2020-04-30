Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 33,350 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,350 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,427,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $519.72 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,488,248. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.