Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,432 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.64.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

