Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,381 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

