Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,026 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy makes up approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

