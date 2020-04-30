Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 85,154 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,154 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,206,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 183,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.