Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

