Cwm LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

