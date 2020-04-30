3,751 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

