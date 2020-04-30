Cwm LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Irhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,850. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

