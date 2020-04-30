Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

