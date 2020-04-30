JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

JPUS opened at $67.77 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83.

