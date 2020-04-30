CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CX Institutional owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 729,367 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,514,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $49.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45.

