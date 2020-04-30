Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 816.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

TFX opened at $353.13 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

