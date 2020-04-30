Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 1,219 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $38,057.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $32,562.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $401,080.68.

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $83,582.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

