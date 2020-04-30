ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.17, 587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 19.51% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short at the end of the most recent quarter.

