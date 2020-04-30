Langley Steinert Sells 8,359 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares in the company, valued at $36,169,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $247,923.90.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.07. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.