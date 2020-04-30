Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Appian by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

