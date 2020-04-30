Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CX Institutional owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

