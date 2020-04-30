CX Institutional Grows Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 3.0% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $18,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $85.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.