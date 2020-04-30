Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

