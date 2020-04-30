TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.76. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

