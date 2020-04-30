Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TSCDY stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

