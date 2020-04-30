LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $77.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

