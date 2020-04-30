Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Apr 30th, 2020

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MDIUY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. Mediaset has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

