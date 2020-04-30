UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $132.86.

Temenos Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Has $2.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co.
CX Institutional Has $2.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co.
CX Institutional Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
CX Institutional Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
CX Institutional Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
CX Institutional Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 240,528 Shares of Stryker Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 240,528 Shares of Stryker Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 211,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 211,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co
Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co.
Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report