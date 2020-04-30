BidaskClub Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

