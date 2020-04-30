BidaskClub Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.
In related news, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
