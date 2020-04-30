DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Wirecard stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.
About Wirecard
