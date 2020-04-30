DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Wirecard stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

