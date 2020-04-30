Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

