Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Trims Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO owned 0.06% of FMC worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FMC by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,214,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

