CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 359.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

PFE stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

