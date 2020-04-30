Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

NASDAQ FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average is $193.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

