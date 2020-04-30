Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

