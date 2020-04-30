CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.