13,330 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

