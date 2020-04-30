Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,708 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 491.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

