iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

